Speeding Dumper runs over thirteen-year-old girl in Jorhat

Guwahati, July 22: In a tragic hit-and-run incident, a speeding dumper ran over a thirteen-year-old girl in Jorhat on Monday.

The dumper bearing the registration number AS09 C 6720 was approaching from Dergaon when he rammed onto the little girl.



Local residents at the scene said, “The dumper carrying sand was driving through the service lane at an unusual high speed when it hit the girl while she was crossing the road.”



“The service lane is not meant for large vehicles to drive through, yet the police fail to take action against these dumpsters," said another resident.



Speaking to the media, the District Commissioner of Jorhat, Pulak Kumar Mahanta, said, “It is an unfortunate incident. We are looking into the matter. The dumper was coming from Dergaon. The license and permit of the dumper will be cancelled effective immediately, and a case will be registered against the driver. We will take strict action against all the large vehicles that are not supposed to pass through the service lane.”.



Earlier, a similar incident took place in Jorhat, where a stone-laden dumper ran over two women riding in a scooter. Both women sustained severe injuries and were rushed to the hospital.

