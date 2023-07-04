Specially-abled mother, daughter gang-raped in Guwahati; 4 held

Guwahati, July 4: In a heinous incident, a specially-abled woman and her daughter were allegedly gang-raped inside their home in Satgaon area of Guwahati.

Reportedly, the duo was allegedly gang-raped by Amit Pradhan and his accomplices in a fit of revenge against the daughter.

Meanwhile, the police arrested Pradhan along with three others while, four accused are still absconding.

According to sources, the 22-year-old daughter lived with her mother in Satgaon area of Guwahati following a failed marriage. While she was residing there, she allegedly had an affair with one Arun Pradhan who was 55-year-old.

As both the families were against the affair, they often used to get into brawl with each other.

On the night of May 17, Arun’s son Amit along with his partners forcefully entered into the house of the victims and allegedly gang-raped and abused them.

It is also reported that the accused used chili powder as a means of torture and forced it into the private parts of both the victims.

Soon after the incident, police reached the spot and sent the victims to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

The locals have claimed that the police asked the mother-daughter duo to stay inside their house and avoid answering the media.

Meanwhile, to avoid punishment, the accused Amit allegedly married the daughter and made her sign non-disclosure agreement. He also took her to the police station to drop the FIR against him.

Since it was an incident of alleged rape, police denied dropping the FIR and based on the reports from the GMCH, they registered a case against the accused.