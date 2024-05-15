Specially abled man in Baksa appeals for government aid

Bajali, May 15: In the village of Kahibari, Baksa, a physically handicapped man named Lepa Minz and his widowed mother find themselves battling adversity as they struggle to secure basic necessities.

The family’s hardship is aggravated by the halt in the Rs 1000 government assistance they previously received, worsening their financial situation.

Their appeals to local public representatives have fallen into deaf ears, following which they turn to the media in a desperate plea for assistance from the authorities.

Meanwhile, to sustain themselves, the family has resorted to crafting bamboo products and selling them in the local market. "Earlier, I used to get Rs 1000 from the government, but now that has been stopped," Lepa, who has honed his skills in this trade for over a decade, lamented. "I am surviving on whatever I earn selling bamboo materials."