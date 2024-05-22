Specially abled man attacked in Jorhat: Police detain suspect

Jorhat, May 22: In a shocking incident, a specially abled man was allegedly attacked by an individual and two women on the streets of Jorhat.



The incident occurred on Tuesday evening when the specially abled man, who collects taxes for the municipality, was assaulted with a sharp object. Eyewitnesses report that the attack was sudden and unprovoked.



According to sources, one identified as Ghan Saikia, along with two unidentified women, arrived at the scene in a rickshaw. Without any warning, they attacked the man before quickly fleeing the scene.



Local residents promptly came to the aid of the injured man and rushed him to a hospital for medical treatment. Meanwhile, the motive behind the attack remains unclear.



The Jorhat police have acted swiftly, detaining Ghan Saikia for questioning. The authorities are working to identify the two women involved and are investigating the reasons behind this violent act.

