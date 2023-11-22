85 years of service to the nation
Special Court convicts Karbi Anglong cop under corruption charges

By The Assam Tribune


Guwahati, Nov 22: The Sub-Inspector of Bokalia Police Station in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district has been awarded 4 years rigorous imprisonment under the charges of corruption. This was informed by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption.

The police official has been identified as Bhagyeswar Hazarika, who was convicted by the Special Court under the sections 7/13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act.

Notably, the sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption trapped Bhagyeswar while he was posted as SI (UB) at Bokalia Police Station. He was caught accepting the demanded money from the complainant.

The anti-corruption cell said, “Bhagyeswar Hazarika has been sentenced to 4 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 8000/-. This refers to ACB PS Case No. 3/2018 u/s 7/13(1)(d)/13(2) of the PC Act 1988.”


