Sparsh Mission brings healthcare to doorsteps of over 290 elderly in Bajali

Patacharkuchi, Jan. 12: Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, lauded the effort of the Bajali district for the innovative steps taken by the administration under the mission ‘Sparsha.’

Through the ‘Sparsha’ mission, the administration provides essential healthcare services to the senior citizens of Bajali district. This programme ensures regular health monitoring and home-based medical evaluations conducted by healthcare professionals.

Under this initiative, healthcare teams, including doctors, nurses, and paramedics, conduct regular home visits to monitor the health of senior citizens. For emergencies, free hospital transportation is also provided.

Altogether 297 senior citizens, who were selected earlier under the mission, are provided the support after door-to-door visit by the workers under the mission.

The Chief Minister expressed his appreciation for the dedication shown by officials and healthcare workers in implementing the programme.

“A health report is being maintained and special and constant care is being taken to ensure their physical and mental well-being. This initiative is leaving no one behind and acting as a strong support for the super senior citizens of the district,” Sarma wrote on a microblogging website.

Recently, Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence, Sanjay Seth, also lauded this initiative while visiting Bajali district. After knowing about the mission 'Sparsha' (the touch), he assured to implement such activities in Jarkhanad soon and to inform the matter to the Prime Minister to take such initiative in other parts of the country as well.

The first phase of the heath check up has already been completed. Besides this, in the beginning of New Year, the team of employees under various groups visited the houses of the senior citizens and provided them with food and health support and a felicitation. They also took feedback to unfold the mystery behind their long life and planning to publish a book.

It is worth mentioning that 15 citizens in the district have crossed 100 years and one of them attained 120 years, as claimed by their respective family members.

Bajali district commissioner Mridul Kumar Das, the man behind the initiative, explained how the programme was designed after analyzing the challenges faced by the elderly citizens, particularly those in remote areas in the district.

"For many families in Bajali, it is not possible for them to bring their senior family members to hospitals due to various reasons. So, we took the database from the election office, and all government doctors were called to chalk out the final plan, and it started in November," Mridul Kumar Das, district commissioner, Bajali, said.

