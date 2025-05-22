Early monsoon likely over Northeast this week; Assam logs 14% rain deficit

Guwahati, May 22: Southwest monsoon is likely to strike Kerala and the Northeast almost simultaneously in the next three to four days, arriving much earlier than its normal onset date.

The normal onset date for monsoon over Kerala is June 1 and over Northeast India is June 5.

However, the monsoon has been advancing rapidly due to oceanic and atmospheric factors and has covered the whole of Sri Lanka.

"The conditions are likely to become favourable for monsoon onset over Kerala during next 3-4 days. The conditions are also likely to become favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon over some more parts of South Arabian Sea, remaining parts of Maldives and Comorin area; some parts of Lakshadweep area, Kerala, Tamil Nadu; some more parts South & Central Bay of Bengal, North Bay of Bengal and some parts of Northeastern states during the same period," according to an IMD update.

Meanwhile, despite incessant rains throughout the month, Assam has recorded a 14 per cent deficit in pre-monsoon rainfall (from March 1 to May 21).

There has been sharp contrast in district-wise rainfall statistics in the pre-monsoon season. Majuli saw around 128 per cent excess rains, while pre-monsoon rainfall in Biswanath has been deficit by 82 per cent.

The districts which saw 'ex-cess' to 'largely excess' rains during the season are Charaideo, Dhemaji and Kokrajhar. However, Bajali, Tamulpur, Hailakandi, Dima Hasao, Darrang, Cachar and Bongaigaon recorded less than normal rains during the season.

Rains have, however, peaked since the last one week and the over-all gap may narrow in the next few days.

Heavy to very heavy rain-fall with extremely heavy falls has been recorded at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya in the last 24 hours. The weather conditions are unlikely to change much in the next one week.