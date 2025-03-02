South Salmara police bust fake PAN card racket, seize illicit drugs in major crackdown

Dhubri, March 2: In a major crackdown on organised document forgery, South Salmara Mankachar police busted a fake PAN card racket operating from Thakuranbari village under Mankachar police station. The operation was conducted on Friday based on specific intelligence inputs regarding the illegal activity.

The raid was carried out under the supervision of ASP Headquarters South Salmara Mankachar police, Pratap Das, and other police personnel. The police arrested Zamir Hussain, son of Abdul Baten, from his residence and seized a large number of forged documents and equipment used in the forgery.

During the operation, police recovered 20 fake PAN cards in sealed covers, around 250 forged PAN application forms attached with voter ID cards, and Annexure-A certificates bearing a fake seal of JK Arabic College, Jordanga. Authorities also seized an EPSON L380 printer, a Toshiba laptop, fake seals, and a register containing applicant details and signatures.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Zamir Hussain was working with Sajidul Islam, owner of Ayan Mobile Shop, Thakuranbari, who is currently absconding. The racket was supplying forged PAN cards to various locations across India. Police suspect a larger network behind the operation and are continuing their investigation.

The seized items were videographed in the presence of independent witnesses and uploaded to the e-Sakshya app. An FIR is being registered, and the accused has been taken into custody for further interrogation. Authorities have assured that efforts are underway to apprehend the absconding accused and dismantle the entire network.

Large quantity of illicit drugs confiscated: In a significant breakthrough in the fight against drug trafficking, South Salmara police seized a large quantity of illicit drugs during an operation conducted at Tumni Sundorpara in South Salmara Mankachar district, on Friday night.

The operation, carried out under the supervision of ASP Headquarters, was led by Inspector JS Khobung, Officer-in-Charge of South Salmara police station, along with SI Jayanta Rajkhowa, SI Prasanta Dutta, and other police personnel.

During the raid, the police apprehended Abdur Rouf Khandakar (28), son of the late Asraf Ali Khandakar, while he was storing contraband at his residence. The accused had reportedly transported the drugs from Belbari under Phulbari police station in West Garo Hills, Meghalaya.

The seized items include 2,000 Yaba tablets packed in 10 packets, 51 grams of suspected heroin, 159 grams of heroin (with cases), cash amounting to Rs 2,100, one mobile phone, and one motorcycle.

The arrested accused is currently in police custody, and further investigation is underway.