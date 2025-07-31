Sons of alleged encroacher held for Jorhat daily wager’s murder; citizenship row erupts

Jorhat, July 31: Two individuals, including a minor, were arrested on Thursday by Jorhat Police for allegedly beating a 60year-old daily wage worker to death near Mohbandha Purana Line, sparking violent protests and unrest across the area.

The arrested duo are the sons of one Mainul Islam, a man locals allege is an illegal settler and land encroacher.

Police said the victim, Shibu Kharia, was attacked on July 25 during an altercation with the two while returning from work. He succumbed to his injuries on July 29 at Jorhat Medical College and Hospital.

The arrests came amid rising tensions in the tea garden community, which boiled over into protests and arson on Wednesday.

As Shibu’s body was brought back to the locality, hundreds of enraged residents gathered outside Islam’s home, demanding justice.

The crowd pelted stones, clashed with police, and set fire to a relative’s house. At least five officers were injured, and several police vehicles damaged.

“We’ve arrested both accused and are investigating how Mainul Islam acquired more than 70 bighas of land within the tea estate. His citizenship status is also under scrutiny,” said an official from the office of district’s Additional Superintendent of Police.

Locals allege that Islam is a Bangladesh national involved in drug abuse and anti-social activities.

“These boys were drunk when they attacked Shibu. He was just returning from work. What more proof do we need?” said Binod Kharia, the victim’s brother.

Anger is mounting over land rights and alleged inaction as well. “Our families have lived here for generations without pattas. How did someone whose origins are unknown end up with 72 bighas and concrete buildings?” asked another protester.

The administration has begun collecting all relevant documents related to Islam’s landholdings and identity, hinting at possible legal action, including the sealing of his properties.

The incident has cast a spotlight on Assam’s ongoing eviction drives and has revived long-simmering tensions around illegal encroachments, identity verification, and the alleged systemic neglect of tea garden workers.