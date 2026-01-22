Sonowal slams Congress over MGNREGA, highlights Modi-era govt for inclusive growth

Dibrugarh, Jan 22: Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal today launched a sharp attack on the Congress, accusing the party of failing to implement welfare schemes like MGNREGA with sincerity and transparency, and said poverty alleviation during its rule remained largely confined to slogans such as "Garibi Hatao".

Addressing the press on Wednesday, Sonowal said the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), though conceived by the Congress, was never executed in a scientific or honest manner.

He alleged that the scheme was used primarily for political gains, plagued by issues such as delayed wage payments, ghost beneficiaries and lack of banking infrastructure, which prevented workers from receiving their dues on time.

"In contrast, the present government has focused on delivery, accountability and dignity for the poor," Sonowal said, asserting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership marked a turning point in India's development journey after decades of unfulfilled promises.

The Union Minister said Prime Minister, guided by the principles of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas, has pursued inclusive development since assuming office in 2014, bringing people from all sections of society into the national growth process.

He claimed that for the first time since Independence, social justice has translated into tangible benefits for the poor.

Highlighting the Jan Dhan Yojana, Sonowal said over 60 crore people have been brought into the formal banking system, including villagers and tea garden workers who had never imagined owning a bank account earlier.

He added that nearly 25 crore beneficiaries, including farmers and labourers, are now directly receiving government benefits through transparent, direct transfers.

"This financial inclusion has strengthened people's dignity, confidence and mental resilience," he said, adding that improved connectivity and infra-structure in rural and backward areas have contributed to India emerging as the world's fourth-largest economy.

Stressing the importance of rural development, Sonowal said India's strength lies in its nearly seven lakh villages, where the majority of the population resides.

He argued that comprehensive development in education, healthcare, finance, sports, industry, science and re-search at the village level is essential for India to become a fully developed nation.

He also spoke about the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rojgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VBG-RAM-G), describing it as a model rural employment initiative inspired by Mahatma Gandhi.

While drawing parallels with MGNREGA, Sonowal said the new scheme improves upon past shortcomings by guaranteeing 125 days of work per rural family annually, compared to 100 days under MGNREGA, and ensuring wage payments within a week.