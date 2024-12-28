Sonowal pays tributes to martyrs on Veer Bal Diwas; lays foundation stone for cultural centre in Dibrugarh

Dibrugarh, Dec. 28: Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, paid rich tributes to the unparalleled courage and sacrifice of Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh, the sons of Guru Guru Gobind Singh on the solemn occasion of Veer Bal Diwas on Thursday.

Attending the event at Shri Guru Singh Sabha Gurdwara in Dibrugarh, Sonowal expressed his gratitude for being able to be a part of the celebrations alongside the Sikh community. He offered deep respects to the two valiant sons and also bowed in reverence to Mata Gujri and Guru Gobind Singh.

"Every generation must draw inspiration from the indomitable courage and sacrifices of these martyrs to serve the motherland with devotion and patriotism," he said during his address.













Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal addressing the gathering at Guru Singh Sabha Gurdwara (Source: @sarbanandsonwal/ X)

He further remarked: "At a tender age, Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh endured the brutal atrocities of the Mughal aggressors with unparalleled resilience. Their supreme sacrifice for the honour of their faith and homeland is not just a chapter in India's history but a beacon of inspiration for humanity. Through Veer Bal Diwas, we aim to spread awareness about their great sacrifice and inspire generations to uphold justice and righteousness. This observance reinforces our commitment to the ideals of service and patriotism."

Sonowal urged everyone to unite in their dedication to faith, justice, and virtuous paths. "Veer Bal Diwas is not merely a day of remembrance; it is a living stream of inspiration," he said.

"It embodies the essence of 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat' and reflects the legacy of Guru Gobind Singh's vision of placing the nation first. In new India, we are committed to correcting past missteps and reviving our rich heritage. Honouring the supreme sacrifice of the Sahibzadas through this initiative is a matter of great pride. I am confident that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary efforts and genuine respect for our heroes will continue to inspire the youth to understand their history and contribute to the nation's bright future. On this special day, I once again bow to the courage and determination of Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh, who sacrificed their lives at the tender ages of 6 and 9, standing undeterred against the vast army of Aurangzeb," he added.

Additionally, Sonowal laid the foundation stone for a cultural centre at the Kacharibari Puberun Sangha in Dibrugarh. Funded through the MP Local Area Development Scheme, the centre is envisioned as a significant hub for cultural and artistic excellence in the region.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including the chairman, Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC), Rituparna Baruah, deputy mayor of Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation (DMC), Ujjwal Phukan, chairman, Dibrugarh Development Authority (DDA), Ashim Hazarika, vice chairman of Assam Gas Company, Indra Gogoi, chief executive member (CEM) of Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council (SKAC), Tangkeshwar Sonowal, and other distinguished guests.

- By Staff Correspondent