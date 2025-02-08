Sonowal Kachari Sahitya Sabha's biennial session begins in Dhemaji

Dhemaji, Feb 8: The second biennial session of the Sonowal Kachari Sahitya Sabha began with great enthusiasm at Bhogali Samannay Kshetra in Amolguri, Dhemaji. The three-day event, dedicated to the promotion of Sonowal Kachari literature and culture, was inaugurated with various ceremonies and the participation of dignitaries.

Diprekha Das Baghri, president of the Dhemaji Municipal Board, inaugurated the venue and the main entrance gate of the Sabha. The inaugural proceedings continued with a flag-hoisting ceremony led by Mohan Sonowal, president of the Sonowal Kachari Sahitya Sabha, in the presence of several district unit presidents, including Dr. Punya Boruah (Dhemaji), Mahendra Sonowal (Lakhimpur), Dibya Sonowal (Dibrugarh), Dr. Madhumita Saikia (Guwahati), and Yadab Dekaboruah (Sivasagar).

Following the flag hoisting, the event featured a smriti tarpan (tribute) led by Mridul Sonowal, principal secretary of the Sabha, in memory of prominent ethnic litterateurs such as Dandadhar Phatowali, Rajanikanta Hazarika, and Gagan Chandra Sonowal.

As part of the celebrations, a traditional Sonowal Kachari living house was inaugurated by Tankeswar Sonowal, president of the reception committee. Additionally, the Bhola Borah Memorial Book Fair was inaugurated by Prabhat Sonowal, former president of the Sadou Sonowal Kachari Jatiya Parishad.

The biennial session is expected to host various literary discussions, cultural programs, and community initiatives over the next two days, highlighting the rich heritage of the Sonowal Kachari community.