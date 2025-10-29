Sonowal Kachari Council polls: Draft electoral rolls for 2 Jorhat constituencies out

Jorhat, Oct 29: In connection with the Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council (SKAC) elections, the draft electoral rolls for two constituencies in Jorhat district – the Borholla constituency and the Bojalkata constituency –were published recently with January 1, 2025, being the qualifying date.

Addressing newspersons at the conference hall of the DC’s office complex here, Jorhat district commissioner Jay Shivani informed that the total number of voters in the Borholla constituency is 2,788, out of whom 1,354 are male and 1,434 are female, while the total number of voters in the Bojalkata constituency is 2,377, out of whom 1,184 are male and 1,193 are female.

It is pertinent to mention that the SKAC, with its headquarters in Dibrugarh, has several constituencies spread across different districts of the State.

The DC said that the draft electoral rolls are available for public inspection at the office of the electoral registration officer for the Borholla and Bojalkata constituencies at the office of the Titabar co-district commissioner, where electors may verify their names.

Alternatively, voters can also check their names in the draft voter list by clicking on the link http://ermssec.assam.gov.in by using the EPIC number provided by the Election Commission of India, the DC added.

Any claims and objections in connection with the draft electoral rolls may be submitted in Form 2, 3, or 4 to the electoral registration officer for the Borholla and Bojalkata constituencies at the office of the co-district commissioner of Titabar, on or before November 10 next.





