Sonowal banks on development initiatives for BJP's win in Silchar 

Silchar, April 23: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday claimed that, banking on the massive scale of development brought in by the BJP-led government over the last 10 decades, which has transformed the North East, the BJP will be able to win more than 12 out of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Sonowal slammed the former Congress governments, stating that during the Congress regime, Northeast India and Assam in particular were absolutely neglected. He underscored the importance given to the Northeast by Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Central Government, which has pumped Rs 5.5 lakh crores for the development of North East and the consequences are visible now. India is now the first-largest economy in the world, and the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will surely take our country to the third-largest economy in the world. People will surely bless the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections for realising the vision of the Prime Minister," Sonowal maintained.

Asked about the issues of Barak Valley, Sonowal recalled that during his tenure, Rs 4500 crore was utilised for the development of roadways and bridges that were in the dilapidated stage.

He said that the Barak River is now National Waterway no.16 and the river is being recognised as an international waterway, which will enhance the import and export potential through the Barak river benefiting not just Assam but neighbouring states as well. "Dredging policy has already been adopted. A jetty will be constructed in Silchar and terminals for passenger and cargo facilities will also be constructed. The route will be connected with the Bay of Bengal via Bangladesh boosting the trade and tourism of Silchar."



In his words, even as he interacts with the prominent citizens of Silchar, he would love to speak to the young and first time voters of Silchar as well. He also urged the first time voters to cast their votes on April 26.



Expressing happiness over the transformation of the road condition in Silchar from 2016 till now, he said that emphasis was laid on improving transportation facilities for transformation, and the results have been impressive. Praising the steps taken by Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma for the development of Assam and Barak Valley in particular , Sonowal said," People of Assam, including Barak and Brahmaputra valleys, must stay together for the overall development of the state. Fresh investors will flow into Barak Valley. Silchar will certainly be a smart city and Rs 5000 will be utilised for the development of southern Assam," he asserted.

