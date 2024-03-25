Sonowal and Lurinjyoti share tea and pleasantries amid election campaign

Guwahati, March 25: Frequently observed engaging in verbal clashes during their respective campaigns for the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha elections in Assam, Sarbananda Sonowal of the BJP and Lurinjyoti Gogoi, representing the united opposition, pleasantly surprised onlookers by sharing tea and exchanging pleasantries during an unexpected encounter on Sunday.

The encounter took place at Haldhibari Nagar Than in Khowang, where both candidates coincidentally arrived to offer prayers.

Both the candidates exchanged warm greetings and sat together on a mat on the floor, enjoying a cup of black tea and engaging in conversation for an extended period.

Subsequently, they offered their prayers individually and after spending some time at the Than, Sonowal departed from the premises.

Speaking to the media, Sonowal commented on his interaction with Gogoi, stating, "This exemplifies democracy. Upholding democratic values is essential for all of us. I conveyed my best wishes to him."

Meanwhile, reflecting on their shared past in the All Assam Students' Union (AASU), Gogoi remarked, "We were colleagues in the AASU, where he held a senior position. However, our political ideologies have diverged. His stance during the anti-CAA movement differed from mine; while I stood in support of the community, his views were distinct. Ultimately, it will be the people who decide in the upcoming days."

The Dibrugarh constituency is scheduled to vote in the initial phase on April 19.