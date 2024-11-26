Sonitpur's Keherukhunda launches model 'green village' project in line with COP29 goals

Tezpur, Nov 26: In a bid to combat climate change and conserve the environment by keeping in mind the COP29 in Azerbaijan, a landmark initiative was launched at the Keherukhunda panchayat office under Dhekiajuli Police Station in Sonitpur district recently.

The project aims to transform Keherukhunda into a model 'Green Village', setting a precedent for sustainable development in Assam.

Organised by Dipankar Sundi, a research fellow, farmer, conservationist, and engineer, the event brought together local stakeholders, including the Keherukhunda panchayat committee, the agriculture development office, and members of the Keherukhunda Sports Club.

A meeting held in this connection, which was chaired by veteran tea planter Chandra Kurmi, was attended by distinguished guests such as Beni Tanti Sundi (veteran advocate and social worker), Dhruba Deka (agriculture development officer, Dhekiajuli), Batash Orang (social worker), and Sangeeta Deka (fellowship lead, IBTI). Eminent personalities such as Churamon Rajbongshi, Kushal Kurmi, Jibon Ch Kurmi, Krishna Sundi, Ghanshyam Ghatowar, Lalit Sundi, Jogeshwar Hazam, Narayan Mahato, Ratan Saha, Maheshwar Orang, and Naushad Ali also participated in the discussion along with the villagers of Keherukhunda and nearby villages.

The meeting was also aired online and joined by participants from states like Delhi and Jharkhand, and across international borders from Indonesia and Nepal. This interaction was presided over by Shilpi Singh from IBTI.

"The initiative centres around two primary objectives: the restoration of 100 hectares of natural habitat and the implementation of integrated organic farming practices. These efforts aim to establish a thriving ecosystem, foster sustainable income opportunities for local youth, and unravel the mystery behind the disappearance of the medicinal keheru fruit, from which the village derives its name. The goal is to revive this vital species naturally, reintegrating it into the village's ecosystem," Dipankar Sundi said.

The attendees brought their conversation to a full circle by taking a proactive step towards sustainability - planting trees around the Keherukhunda panchayat office's border. This symbolic gesture not only marked the end of their discussion but also signalled the beginning of their eco-friendly endeavours. The project is set to commence in 2025, and environmentally conscious individuals from across Assam are invited to join the effort. "Together, let's make Keherukhunda a beacon of sustainability and inspire a greener future for Assam," Dipankar asserted.