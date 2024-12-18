Sonitpur’s domesticated elephant ‘Jaymala’ laid to rest

Tezpur, Dec. 18: A domesticated female elephant of the Misamari-Gabharu division of the Forest department in Sonitpur district died on Tuesday morning at around 7 am casting a pall of gloom among the forest department's people and the local villagers as well.

Popularly known as 'Jaymala' among the common people in Sonitpur district was a faithful friend for all and had been playing a major role in combating the perennial man-elephant conflict in the district since past many years. Jaymala was the key resource to chase away the wild elephants coming out in search of fodder in all the man-elephant conflict zones.

It is to be mentioned here that the elephant was rescued by the Forest department personnel along the Assam-Arunachal border in the Nameri National Park in 2019 after she lost contact with her herd. Since then the elephant was under the Misamari-Gabharu range of Sonitpur Forest department and used in every work including cultural rallies and chasing away of wild elephants.

The elephant was ill for the past few days and was under treatment of veterinary doctor from Dhekiajuli, Dr Amarjeet Boro. However, the elephant died on Tuesday morning. Dr Boro conducted the autopsy in the presence of a host of forest department officials including Padum Barpatra Gohain, Prasen Das, and Mridul Rahman.

After all the formalities the carcass was buried following all the protocol.

