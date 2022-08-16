Sonitpur: Youth beheads man, surrenders before police with severed head in Rangapara

Guwahati, Aug 16: A youth allegedly decapitated a man and surrendered before the police along with the severed head on Monday afternoon in Sonitpur district.

The incident took place in Doylapur under Rangapara police station of Sonitpur district and the deceased has been identified as Boila Hemram, aged 55.

While speaking to The Assam Tribune, Rangapara OC said that the accused Suniram Madri, aged about 25 years and Hemram were from the same village Doylapur in Rangapara area. A minor scuffle over money led to the shocking incident.

The OC also added that the accused walked into the police station with the severed head inside a bag along with the murder weapon on Monday. Further interrogations are going on.