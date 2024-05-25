Sonitpur villagers struggle with increasing elephant and monkey menace

Sonitpur, May 25: The encroachment of forests has forced wild animals to venture into human habitats in search of food, creating a tense situation for villagers near the Sonai Rupai Wildlife Sanctuary in the Missamari region of Sonitpur district.

Residents are grappling with the frequent straying of wild elephants. Gopal Deka, a local resident, reported to the media that elephants enter the fields and villages, causing significant damage. “The forest workers have been actively trying to chase the elephants back into the forest, but the incursions continue,” Deka stated.

The elephants have wreaked havoc on local agriculture, destroying paddy fields, vegetables and fruit trees. Villages such as Jiya Gabharu, Rikamari, Dighalijuli, Naharani, Ververi, Nepali Basti and Nabil Pathar have all reported damage.

According to sources, although the sightings have slightly decreased, nocturnal raids by the elephants persist, with reports of them breaking into houses in search of food.

Moreover, the burgeoning monkey population has worsened in the region. Over the past decade, the number of monkeys has increased significantly, leading to widespread destruction. According to residents, monkeys have been ransacking homes and temples, notably at the Shiva temple in Chariduar. These attacks have resulted in several injuries as villagers attempt to defend their properties.

The houses, which are mostly built with tin and hay, have also been damaged to a large extent due to the monkey menace. The locals and traders are now forced to build homes with quality materials. Moreover, they have requested the government and the forest department to take measures and send the primates back to the forest area.