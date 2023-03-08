84 years of service to the nation
Assam

Sonitpur: Two youths arrested with suspected heroin in Siloni Nepali village

By The Assam Tribune
Sonitpur: Two youths arrested with suspected heroin in Siloni Nepali village
Guwahati, March 8: Mission Assam against drugs continues in and around the state and this time villagers of Siloni Nepali under Chariduar Police Station apprehended two youths along with suspected heroin.

The drug peddlers were found with 7 plastic containers that had the suspected heroin.

Notably, the peddlers were identified as Rajesh lama and Tenjing Moriju. Further investigation over the matter is still on.


The Assam Tribune


