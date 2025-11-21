Sonitpur Tribunal announces five Dhobokata residents as ‘Declared Foreigners’

Tezpur, Nov 21: The Sonitpur district administration has informed that the Foreigners Tribunal no. 2, Sonitpur, vide an order dated October 24 last, has declared five individuals – Musst Hanufa, wife of Alijul Haque; Amjad Ali, wife of Md Matbar Ali; Musst Mariyam Nessa, wife of Md Amjad Ali; Musst Fatema, wife of Md Amjad Ali; and Musst Monowara, wife of Md Hasmot Ali, all residents of Dhobokata village under the Jamugurihat Police Station in Sonitpur district – as ‘Declared Foreigners (DFN)’ in separate cases registered on the basis of references received from the superintendent of police (B), Sonitpur, in 2006.

A release issued by the Sonitpur district administration on Wednesday stated in this connection: “The competent authority, upon examination of the Tribunal’s findings, has assessed that the presence of the said individuals in Assam/India is detrimental to the general public interest as well as to the internal security of the State… in exercise of the powers vested under Section 2 of the Immigrants (Expulsion from Assam) Act, 1950, and as delegated through government of India Notification no. F 17-1/50-Pak III dated 20 March 1950, the district commissioner of Sonitpur, Ananda Kumar Das, vide orders has directed each of the aforementioned individuals to remove themselves from the territory of Assam, India, within 24 hours of receiving the expulsion order through the Dhubri, Sribhumi or South Salmara-Mankachar route.”

The release also mentioned: “They are further informed that any failure to comply with the directive will necessitate the initiation of appropriate action by the government for their removal from the State in accordance with the provisions of the Immigrants (Expulsion from Assam) Act, 1950. This order has been issued under the authority of the government of Assam.”





By

Correspondent