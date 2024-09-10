Sonitpur reels under surge in sexual violence: Two rapes reported in 3 days

Sonitpur, Sept. 10: Crimes against women continue unabated in Assam. In the past three days, two such incidents have been reported in Sonitpur district. The police have made one arrest in connection with these cases, while the search for the second suspect is ongoing.

On September 8, the police arrested one 55-year-old man on grounds of sexually harassing a 13-year-old girl. Identified as Abdul Kalam, the accused reportedly harassed the minor inside a shop on September 7.

Following the incident, the mother of the victim lodged a First Information Report (FIR) at the Sadar Police Station, following which Kalam was arrested from Dolabari in Sonitpur.

In another incident, another complaint of alleged rape of a minor student by a teacher was lodged in Dhekiajuli.

The complaint accused a teacher, identified as Srimanta Barua, for allegedly raping his 15-year-old student for several years in Sonitpur's Dhekiajuli.

Reportedly, Barua had assumed responsibility for the victim when she was around 5 or 6 years old as she comes from a modest family in Maj Roumari village, Dhekiajuli

He had also provided a written commitment to the girl's family, promising to treat her as his "sister" and to take care of her education and upbringing. Sources indicate that Barua is a resident of Paanchnoi Gabhorupaar.

According to the victim, Barua used to rape her in the pretext of seeking body massages and had even forced her to consume contraceptive pills a number of times.

She also reported that Barua had threatened her to keep silent about the incidents. However, the victim managed to escape from Barua’s residence and returned to her home in Maj Roumari village, where she confided in her family about what had transpired.

In response to the victim’s allegations, her family filed a First Information Report (FIR) on Saturday, September 7, at the Rakshasmari police station in Dhekiajuli. Sources indicate that Barua is currently absconding, and the police have launched search operations to apprehend him.

Meanwhile, several local organisations, including the Assam Jatiyatabaadi Yuva Chhatra Parishad (AJYCP), have called for the swift arrest and prosecution of the accused.