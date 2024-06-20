Sonitpur: Floods wreak havoc in Dhekiajuli

Sonitpur, June 20: The National Highway 15 has been impacted by floowaters in the Keherukhanda area of the Dhekiajuli revenue circle in Sonitpur district.

Both pedestrians and vehicles are navigating through the inundated highway.

Significant flooding has been reported near the Lily Service and the nearby petrol pump at Keherukhanda. The northern part of the highway has been partially affected, with large areas submerged, leading to severe disruptions in traffic.

Additionally, artificial floods in various wards of Dhekiajuli Nagar exacerbated the situation. The adjacent areas of the city are also underwater, with no signs of receding as of today.