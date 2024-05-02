86 years of service to the nation
Sonitpur: Biker killed in collision; pillion rider injured
Sonitpur, May 2: A horrible collision between a truck and a bike claimed the life of the rider while critically injuring the pillion rider in Jamugurihat under Assam’s Sonitpur district on Wednesday night.

According to initial information, the incident took place in Chokighat, where a speeding Yamaha R1-5 bike with license AS-12-AE-7089 hit the backside of the truck travelling in the same direction.

The collision resulted in the death of the bike rider on the spot, while the pillion rider sustained critical injuries. The deceased has been identified as Rekib Ali, a resident of Mansiri.

Meanwhile, the injured person, identified as Jeherul Islam, was referred to Tezpur for advanced treatment.

It is learned that both vehicles were travelling towards Tezpur.

