Sonbeel Utsav 2.0: Assam University, RTU Hojai join hands for wetland conservation

HOJAI, Dec 13: Assam University, Silchar, is gearing up to host Sonbeel Utsav 2.0 on February 7, 2026, with a renewed and expanded vision to highlight the ecological, cultural, scientific and socioeconomic importance of Sonbeel, the largest freshwater wetland in Asia.

The university aims to make this edition more focused, community-oriented and impactful, strengthening ongoing efforts to promote conservation and sustainable development around the wetland.

A key highlight of this year’s Utsav is the collaboration with Rabindranath Tagore University (RTU), Hojai, marking a significant step toward forging a wider academic partnership for regional outreach.

The two universities aim to work together to encourage research, documentation, awareness campaigns and community engagement concerning the Sonbeel ecosystem. This joint initiative is expected to expand participation from multiple districts and deepen academic cooperation across Assam.

Preparations began with a detailed meeting held at the Hemanga Biswas Sabhakakshya in the Vice-Chancellor’s secretariat. The meeting was chaired by Assam University Vice-Chancellor Prof Rajive Mohan Pant, who underlined the broader vision of Bemisaal Barak, an initiative focused on holistic development and cultural enrichment across the Barak Valley.

Prof Pant expressed confidence that residents across the valley would extend active support for the success of Sonbeel Utsav 2.0. He emphasised the need for community participation in environmental conservation, noting that the festival is a platform to unite academic institutions, local communities and policymakers.

The meeting was attended by key university officials, including Dr Pradosh Kiran Nath (Registrar and Convenor, Sonbeel Utsav 2), Dr Subhodeep Dhar (Finance Officer), Prof Piyush Pandey (Director, IQAC), and Dr Angshuman Sen (Director, Computer Centre), along with several senior officials and faculty

members.

Joining the session virtually, RTU Vice-Chancellor Prof Manabendra Dutta Choudhury said Sonbeel Utsav 2.0 would play an important role in the development of the Sonbeel region. He noted that the wetland is not only an ecological treasure but also a crucial resource supporting local livelihoods, agriculture and fisheries.

He stressed the need for research-driven initiatives that can guide policy decisions and improve socioeconomic conditions in surrounding communities. Prof Choudhury expressed RTU’s commitment to contributing academically and administratively to the Utsav.

During the preparatory discussions, Prof Arun Jyoti Nath, coordinator of Sonbeel Utsav 2.0, spoke about Assam University’s sustained outreach in the region. He highlighted the university’s involvement in facilitating homestay development around Sonbeel, which has opened new livelihood opportunities while promoting sustainable tourism.

He said the Utsav offers a platform for celebration as well as awareness on ecological concerns affecting wetlands across the State.

This edition of the festival is designed as a one-day programme but aims to deliver deeper impact through curated sessions. The Utsav will feature cultural performances, awareness activities, interactive exhibitions and expert-led discussions on scientific and environmental aspects of wetland management.

Special sessions will focus on climate resilience, biodiversity conservation, community-led protection efforts and sustainable development models.

University officials emphasised that Sonbeel Utsav 2.0 is not simply an academic event but a collective regional initiative to protect and honour one of the most valuable ecosystems in the Barak Valley. They stressed that Sonbeel’s biodiversity, cultural heritage and economic significance must be preserved through coordinated efforts involving universities, government agencies, environmental groups and local communities.





