Sonapur residents to move court over IAF station dispute

Jorabat, Mar 29: Public outrage has intensified in Sonapur following the issuance of official notices by the Kamrup (M) district administration concerning alleged prohibited structures near the Indian Air Force (IAF) Station in Digaru.

In a resolute set of decisions, the newly formed committee Brihattar Sonapur Gaon Suraksha Samiti has decided to approach the Gauhati High Court against the alleged overreach. A newly formed committee, decided to file a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) demanding the relocation of the Air Force Station from Sonapur. Further, in a symbolic protest, the committee announced plans to burn the effigy of IAF Officer Ajay Rana on April 3.

The committee also set a 10-day ultimatum for the Dimoria co-district commissioner to withdraw the order issued on January 27, 2025. Another key demand was the removal of barricades and the security check- point erected on the public road from Sonapur New Market to the Station's residential area within 10 days.

The committee vowed to continue the fight against the administration's decision to remove the marked structures and the enforcement of restrictions on construction and tree plantation within 900 metres of the station's outer periphery.

Members warned that if these demands were not met, residents would take to the streets in protest.

The controversy revolves around earlier notices served to local residents, citing restrictions under the Works of Defence Act, 1903, which prohibits construction activities within 900 metres of the outer periphery of the IAF Station. The administration, acting on information from the Station Administrative Officer of the IAF Station, alleged that unauthorized structures posed security concerns. Consequently, notices were issued to several hundred residents, calling for the removal of these structures.

However, local residents argue that the restrictions are unfair and encroach upon their rights. The newly formed Brihattar Sonapur Gaon Suraksha Samiti, with Hemanta Kalita as its president, Diganta Lahkar as the general secretary, and Munindra Mahanta as the treasurer, has vowed to continue the fight against what they term as the "aggressive stance" of the IAF authorities.

Among the other measures adopted in the meeting were proposals to ask IAF personnel to vacate rented accommodations in Sonapur within 15 days. Additionally, a call was made to local vendors, urging them to stop selling vegetables, fruits, fish, and meat to IAF personnel in the Sonapur market.

In a move to escalate their efforts, the committee decided to send memorandums to the Chief Minister of Assam, the Prime Minister, the Union Home Minister, and the Defence Minister, appealing for intervention, informed Dibyajyoti Medhi, a youth leader.

Moreover, the committee resolved to file a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking the relocation of the IAF Station from Sonapur. This development reflects the growing frustration among locals, who claim that the presence of the air force base has increasingly led to restrictions on civilian life.

