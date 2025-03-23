Sonapur residents protest eviction notices over alleged unauthorised constructions

Jorabat, March 23: Tension escalated in Sonapur recently as hundreds of residents staged protests against the notices served earlier by the Kamrup (Metro) district administration for alleged unauthorized constructions within the restricted zone of Digaru Air Force Station. The protesters accused the administration of arbitrarily targeting settlements without considering the long-standing presence of residents in the area.

The notices, issued under the works of defence act, 1903, were based on a survey conducted by the district administration in coordination with Air Force officials, which identified nearly 1,000 structures allegedly falling within the restricted perimeter of 900 metres. Property owners were directed to appear for hearings before the co-district commissioner, Dimoria, failing which legal proceedings could follow. However, residents argue that many of the constructions predate the 2010 gazette notification, that enforced the restrictions, and that the sudden issuance of notices without prior consultation is unjust.

During the protest, demonstrators marched to the Dimoria co-district commissioner's office and submitted a memorandum demanding immediate withdrawal of the notices. They argued that a large number of affected families had been residing in the area for about 40-50 years, while some for over 100 years.

Notably, the Air Force Station is a strategic combat logistics support hub for the entire Eastern Air Command, which came into existence in 1963 in the wake of the Chinese aggression. It became a full-fledged station in 1969 and came to be known as 51 Air Store Park (ASP).

Speaking to the media, several aggrieved residents questioned why the administration remained silent for years and suddenly initiated action now. "If the land was restricted, why were people allowed to construct houses and live here for so long? This is nothing but an attempt to displace indigenous people under legal pretexts," said a protester.

While the administration has not yet announced a date for any eviction drive, the protests have intensified demands for a review of the decision. Meanwhile, officials maintained that the notices were issued strictly in accordance with The Works of Defence Act, 1903, which mandates the removal of unauthorized structures from prohibited areas near defence establishments.

With hearings already under way for several cases, residents have vowed to continue their agitation until the authorities reconsider their decision.