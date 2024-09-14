Sonapur eviction violence: Assam CM to visit site today; cases filed against perpetrators

Guwahati, Sept 14: Two days after violence broke out during an eviction drive in Sonapur’s Kosutoli, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is expected to visit the site today.

The Chief Minister will take stock of the situation in the area, which witnessed a fatal clash between alleged illegal settlers and the police, resulting in the deaths of two individuals in police firing and injuries to over 20 people on Thursday.

In the wake of Thursday’s incident, the Kamrup (Metro) District Police have registered suo motu cases against the alleged perpetrators of the violence at Sonapur Police Station.

According to reports, several cases have been registered against unidentified individuals under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984.

Earlier, on Friday, Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh visited Kosutoli and adjoining areas under the Sonapur Revenue Circle and took stock of the situation.

After inspecting the area, DGP Singh told the press that in the wake of the unrest in neighboring Bangladesh, the administration is investigating the incident in relation to the situation and added that a “conspiracy” cannot be ruled out.

He further stated that after discussing the status of the land with district authorities, it was confirmed that the area was declared a tribal belt in 1950 in accordance with the Assam Land Regulation Act, 1886.

Chief Minister Sarma also claimed that slogans chanted by the alleged illegal settlers resembled those used in the Bangladesh unrest.

Defending the police’s actions, Chief Minister Sarma said that if the police hadn’t resorted to blank firing, the situation would have escalated as the alleged illegal settlers were armed with sharp weapons and sticks and had also reportedly pelted stones at the police, injuring many.

“We have also identified a few brokers who had illegally settled encroachers there, and severe action will be taken against them,” said Chief Minister Sarma.

The situation in the area remains tense, with reports of several people leaving the area in fear of further escalation on Saturday.