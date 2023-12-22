Son kills father, retains body for two days in Tinsukia

Guwahati, Dec 22:In a gruesome incident, a 64-year-old man was hacked to death in Tinsukia district of Assam by his adopted son, who is a drug addict, inside their residence.

The horrific crime remained unnoticed for a span of two days until neighbours made the chilling discovery on December 20.



According to reports, the victim, identified as Ashwini Dutta, had been living alone with his adopted son Arindam after his wife’s recent demise.



The terrifying incident came to the fore after the neighbours became suspicious of the victim’s absence for the past two days.



Upon receiving information regarding the incident, police reached the spot where they discovered a lifeless body lying in a pool of blood inside his bedroom.



It may be mentioned that the accused son confessed to the police about the heinous crime he committed.



Meanwhile, the body of the victim has been sent for a postmortem for further legal proceedings.

