Son Beel Utsav 2.0 begins in Sribhumi, Barak Valley nature, folk traditions shine

SILCHAR, Feb 8: Anandapur in Sribhumi district came alive with colour, culture, and celebration as the Son Beel Utsav 2.0 began on Saturday to mark a renewed push to project the Barak Valley’s rich natural heritage and vibrant folk traditions on the national stage.

The village in the proximity of the wetland is wearing a festive look, reflecting the excitement surrounding the event.

Conceived as a platform to highlight the Son Beel, one of the largest wetlands in North East India, the festival reflects the Assam University’s sustained initiative to place the ecologically significant water body on the national and international tourism map. Building on the success of the inaugural Son Beel Utsav in 2024, this year’s edition has been strengthened with the Rabindranath Tagore University, Hojai, joining as a partner. The event is being supported by the North Eastern Council (NEC) and the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER).

A release issued by the Assam University, Silchar, on Friday stated that the festival was formally inaugurated by former Air Chief Marshal Arup Raha, the chancellor of the university, who was the chief guest on the occasion. Among the distinguished guests were Assam University vice chancellor Prof Rajive Mohan Pant and the vice chancellor of the Rabindranath Tagore University, Prof Manabendra Dutta Choudhury. Senior academicians and administrators, including the Assam University’s registrar, Dr Pradosh Kiran Nath, and the academic registrar of the Rabindranath Tagore University, Dr Sandip Ratna, also attended the inaugural ceremony.

Following the inaugural session, the festival hosted a day-long celebration featuring folk dance and folk music competitions, cultural performances, book releases, prize distribution ceremonies, and captivating performances by invited artistes. A blend of local talent and guest performers showcased the region’s diverse cultural expressions.

Air Chief Marshal (Retd) Arup Raha while reflecting on the significance of Son Beel after inaugurating the second edition of the festival, said “India is endowed with countless wetlands and ecological treasures, but Son Beel stands out as a jewel of the North East, deserving national and global recognition for its rich biodiversity, vibrant culture, and immense tourism potential.” He expressed confidence that the collective efforts of Assam University, Silchar, and Rabindranath Tagore University, Hojai, would go a long way in transforming Son Beel into a preferred tourism destination, not only in India but across the world, while simultaneously uplifting the socio-economic conditions of the local communities.

Echoing similar sentiments, Prof Manabendra Dutta Choudhury said that Son Beel has the potential to emerge as a game changer in the overall socio-economic development of southern Assam, particularly through sustainable tourism and community-based initiatives. Meanwhile, Prof Rajive Mohan Pant took a nostalgic turn as he recalled his “love at first sight” with Son Beel. He said the wetland is not only blessed with pristine natural beauty but is also deeply rooted in diverse cultural traditions. He added that the university’s endeavour through the Son Beel Utsav is to present this cultural and ecological richness to a global audience, positioning Son Beel as a symbol of harmony between nature and heritage.







