Soil erosion forces Jorhat's potters to buy clay, endangers livelihood ahead of Diwali

Jorhat, Oct 27: With Diwali just around the corner, the kumar (potters) community in Bhitor Kokila Kumar, a village near Nimati Ghat in Jorhat, are struggling to secure the potter’s clay needed for crafting earthen lamps, an integral part of the festival of lights.

Erosion along the Brahmaputra River has led the state government to restrict clay collection from the riverbanks, creating a supply crisis for these artisans.

Traditionally, members of the village’s potter community—particularly the men—collect clay from the Brahmaputra’s banks, while the women shape it into lamps and utensils.

However, recent restrictions have forced the potters to buy clay from nearby paddy fields, adding a financial burden on this already fragile livelihood. “We have to purchase clay now as collecting it from the riverbanks is restricted due to erosion,” a resident of the village told The Assam Tribune.

AT Photo: A woman crafting clay pots

The village community, consisting of around 150 families, has long relied on pottery as a main source of income, crafting and selling earthen lamps and utensils to illuminate homes during Diwali.

Despite facing challenges, the potters remain committed to their heritage. “This art form has been our livelihood for generations, and all of us are working hard to keep it alive,” said one potter.

One potter dedicated to continuing her family’s legacy said, “I focus on this art every day, but preserving it without government assistance is difficult.”

Despite efforts to preserve this age-old tradition, many artisans lament the lack of government support, which they feel is vital for sustaining their craft.

AT Photo: A man refining the clay products with fire

Meanwhile, to address the larger issue of erosion, the state government has announced a comprehensive embankment programme.

Minister of Water Resources Pijush Hazarika, on October 25, had stated that 240 km of new embankments would be constructed starting January 2025, with an additional 100 km planned in phases.

The project is funded through a Rs 5,000-crore loan from the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank, with 90% of the repayment covered by the Centre and 10% by the state.

The initiative, which aims to curb flood damage and erosion in Assam, may offer some relief to affected communities like Bhitor Kokila Kumar in the future.

However, as Diwali nears, the potters continue to grapple with immediate challenges, hoping their efforts will still bring light to homes during the festival.