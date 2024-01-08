Software developer from Assam found dead in Ghaziabad

Guwahati, Jan 8: The decomposed body of a 52-year-old software developer from Assam was found at an apartment in Ghaziabad on Sunday night.

According to reports, the neighbours of the deceased called the police after receiving a foul smell from the apartment. After the police broke the door and went inside, they found the body in a decomposed state. It is suspected that the man died a week ago.

The incident took place at an apartment in Indirapuram Kotwali.

It has come to the fore that the deceased, identified as Panchajanya Debpurkayastha, had been living in the apartment on rent for the last 15 years and was employed as a software developer in Ghaziabad. He was last seen reportedly on December 25.

Meanwhile, the police have sent the body for postmortem examination.

The police informed that they are currently trying to contact the relatives of the deceased.