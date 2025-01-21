Social media can be a game-changer in athletes' growth: Triathlon Coach Pooja Chaurushi

Guwahati, Jan. 21: Pooja Chaurushi, one of India’s finest triathlon coaches and currently mentoring the six-member Assam team for the 38th National Games in Uttarakhand, underscores the transformative potential of social media for athletes. For Pooja, social media, when used strategically, is a game-changer in connecting athletes with global experts and enhancing their skills.

“I truly believe that social media can be very helpful, but you need to know how to use it,” Pooja told The Assam Tribune during an interaction in Guwahati before departing for the games. “It’s not about endless scrolling; it’s about identifying your needs and focusing on platforms that address them. By engaging with coaches, tutors and experts, athletes can solve their problems and improve performance.”

A world triathlon level 2 coach and named among the top five high-performance female triathlon coaches globally, Pooja has been instrumental in shaping the Indian triathlon team. She emphasized the importance of using social media judiciously. “There are numerous informative pages dedicated to various disciplines. These platforms connect you with international coaches, physiotherapists and other experts who can guide and mentor you,” she said.

Reflecting on her playing days, Pooja noted the stark difference technology has made. “Back then, we didn’t have social media. Today, as a coach, I use it to follow my mentors and sports scientists I’ve worked with. It helps me stay updated and if something piques my interest, I reach out to them directly.”

A three-time South Asian champion and seven-time national triathlon champion, Pooja has also served as a world triathlon level 1 technical official. She recalled launching an Instagram initiative, ‘Ask Me Anything', during the COVID-19 pandemic, which received an overwhelming response. “I realized that many young athletes have genuine questions but lack guidance. Google offers a plethora of information, but athletes often struggle to discern what’s accurate. Through this programme, I’ve seen how seriously interested people benefit.”

A vision for triathlon growth:

To popularise triathlon, Pooja suggests fostering grassroots participation. “If district and state associations organise frequent competitions — small races among kids and youth, much like gully cricket — the sport will gain traction,” she said. “This approach not only promotes the sport but also uncovers hidden talent.”

Pooja’s connection to Guwahati runs deep. The city marked a significant milestone in her career when she clinched an individual gold medal in triathlon at the 2007 National Games. “That event is etched in my heart. It was my first senior triathlon and a turning point in my life,” she reminisced.

Assam team’s preparation:

Speaking about Assam’s preparation for the National Games, Pooja highlighted the comprehensive training the team is receiving. “This is probably the first time the athletes have a dedicated triathlon coach. Earlier, they trained under separate coaches for swimming, running and cycling, which doesn’t work as these disciplines have unique requirements in triathlon,” she explained.

Pooja stressed the need for continuous training programmes instead of short-term camps. “A 10-15 day camp is not enough. Year-round guidance and support are essential to unlock their potential and enhance their chances of winning medals at national and international levels,” she said. “The talent is there; it just needs consistent nurturing.”