Snatchers strike again: Rs 5 lakh robbed in Barpeta Town

Barpeta, Mar 4: In yet another brazen act of theft, miscreants looted Rs 5 lakh cash in broad daylight in Barpeta Town. The incident, which occurred in the afternoon, has left residents shaken and authorities on high alert.

The incident unfolded within the premises of the office of the Joint Director General of Health in Barpeta district.



According to reports, the victim, identified as Son Das, a resident of Shanti Nagar in Barpeta town, had withdrawn the substantial sum from the Pragjyotish Gaulia Bank earlier in the day.



As Son Das returned to his vehicle, a Bolero car parked within the office compound, he made a shocking discovery. Several Rs 10 notes were strewn on the ground, indicating foul play. Upon closer inspection, Son Das found the door of his Bolero car ajar, preventing him from securing the money inside.



Promptly realising the gravity of the situation, the victims wasted no time in alerting the authorities and lodging a formal complaint at the Barpeta Sadar police station.



The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, prompting heightened security measures and a renewed emphasis on vigilance.

