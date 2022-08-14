SMCH doctors, students take up Swachhata drive ahead of I-Day celebrations

Silchar, Aug 14: As India celebrates 75th anniversary of independence, Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH), the solitary medical college and hospital in Southern Assam will also celebrate its 55th year of serving the people of this region.

Ahead of the milestone occasion, Dr Babul Kumar Bezbaruah, principal of SMCH was seen along with other doctors and students cleaning the campus and its surrounding areas as a part of the Swaccha Bharat Mission. Talking to The Assam Tribune, Dr Bezbaruah said " it is a momentous occasion for us celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav on 75 years of Independence and also it is a great feeling to be a part of the 55th Foundation Day of our SMCH which continues to serve the people."

Dr Biswadeep Choudhury, professor and head, Department of Biochemistry said that among other events lined up, there will be a mega blood donation camp as a part of the celebrations on Monday.