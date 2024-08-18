SMCH delivers care amidst 24-hr doctors' protest, treats 809 patients in OPD

Silchar, Aug 18: Defying concerns that a 24-hour protest by junior doctors would disrupt patient care, Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) managed to treat 809 patients at its outpatient department (OPD) on Saturday.

According to Dr. Bhaskar Gupta, Chief Superintendent and Principal of SMCH, the protest was conducted peacefully, and patient care was not disrupted.

Dr. Gupta assured that emergency services and regular OPD operations continued smoothly, thanks to the cooperation of the faculty. Of the 809 patients treated, 93 were admitted to various departments for further care.

“The junior doctors are protesting peacefully; they are not interfering with the entry of any patients. Our emergency services as well as regular OPDs are functioning normally with the support of our faculty,” Dr. Gupta told The Assam Tribune.

The protest was part of a broader demonstration by hundreds of medical staff at SMCH, predominantly junior doctors, who rallied against the brutal incident at RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata.

Following the Indian Medical Association’s call for a 24-hour work stoppage, the staff participated wholeheartedly in the protest.

A doctor from the emergency ward, who requested anonymity, explained that maintaining a balance between their work and the protest was crucial.

“Our prime objective is to treat patients while also supporting our colleagues' demands for stricter security measures. We are committed to our duties and standing with the medical fraternity to condemn the heinous incident,” he said.

Earlier on August 13, a contentious notification issued by SMCH, advising female employees, including doctors, to avoid “dark places” on the hospital premises, had drawn severe criticism from several quarters.

Irked by the notifications’ use of “regrettable choice of words”, the Junior Doctors Association (JDA) demanded its withdrawal and an official apology. In response to the criticism, SMCH revised the advisory.

Dr. Gupta, on August 18, shed light on the updated measures, saying, “We are committed to ensuring the safety and security of our students and doctors. Most demands made by the JDA have been addressed. Some issues, such as the establishment of a dedicated washroom for junior doctors and preventing unauthorised access, will take a bit more time.”