SMCH withdraws contentious safety advisory post-NMC notice as doctors protest Kolkata tragedy

Silchar, August 14: The Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) retracted a contentious advisory on Wednesday, just hours after facing backlash from its junior doctors and students over its response to the recent rape and murder of a female doctor in Kolkata.

In a fresh notice, the Office of the Principal cum Chief Superintendent of SMCH announced the cancellation of the earlier notification, citing the National Medical Commission's (NMC) advisory issued on Tuesday.

The NMC had called on all medical colleges to develop policies ensuring a safe work environment within college and hospital campuses.

The retraction follows a memorandum submitted by the Junior Doctors’ Association (JDA) and students at SMCH, demanding the immediate withdrawal of the previous advisory and an official apology for what they termed as the administration's “regrettable choice of words”.

The original SMCH advisory, issued on August 12 in response to the heinous crime in Kolkata, had drawn severe criticism from medical professionals and staff at the institution.

Putting the onus on female doctors to lookout for their own safety, one of eight advisories listed in the notification read, “Female doctors, students, and staff should, as much as possible, avoid situations where they are alone.”

Criticising the advisory, one member of the JDA, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said, “We understand the SMCH authorities' concern for our safety. However, their statement is extremely callous, especially in such a fragile situation where we've been pleading for increased security at the hospital. We have demanded that SMCH issue an apology, withdraw the advisory, and enhance security measures. They have 48 hours from Tuesday to respond.”

On Tuesday evening, doctors, students, and other staff at SMCH joined the nationwide protest against the gruesome rape and murder in Kolkata.

During a candlelight vigil, they demanded justice for the victim and better protection for healthcare professionals.

The protesters, holding banners and placards with slogans such as “No safety, no work” and “We want justice”, also conducted a candlelight march around the institution.

Meanwhile, the outrage over the tragic events at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata has also spread to Guwahati, where students at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) staged their own protest, on Wednesday.

They called for increased security for female medical professionals and the installation of CCTV cameras in doctors’ cabins and ward rooms. Resident and junior doctors at GMCH held placards with messages like “When the White Coat turns Red the Society turns Black” and “No Duty Without Security”.





As the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) takes over the probe into the heinous crime that happened in Kolkata, the demand for better safety measures within medical institutions is growing louder across the nation.

