‘Smart meters are sensitive’, Power Minister defends controversial meters, promises action

Guwahati, Dec 29: Twenty days into his tenure, Power Minister Prasanta Phukan addressed the growing controversy surrounding smart meters, assuring the public that the government is taking the issue of exorbitant tariffs very seriously.

Speaking after a two-hour-long review meeting at Bijuli Bhawan in Paltan Bazar on Monday, the minister promised clarity on the matter in the coming days.

Referring to the devices as “sensitive meters”, Minister Phukan highlighted ongoing research and analysis to understand the anomaly in power consumption readings.

“These are not smart meters but sensitive meters. Small lights or indicators in homes, which often remain perpetually lit, also consume electricity. We are closely examining how these meters record power usage,” he explained.

Acknowledging public frustration, the minister stated that extensive awareness campaigns have been conducted to educate consumers about the functionality of smart meters.

“Many people now understand these finer details. The government is committed to resolving the issue, and soon, we will share our findings with the public,” he added.

He further added that the government’s research and analysis team is working tirelessly to analyse all the complaints and soon his department will “put everything in front of the people”.

The controversy over smart meters has sparked state-wide protests, with citizens decrying steep electricity tariffs.

Protestors, led by the Opposition and student organisations like the All Assam Students Union, have demanded the immediate withdrawal of the system, alleging flawed tariff calculations that place an undue burden on consumers.

To enhance the department’s efficiency, Minister Phukan announced plans to convene biweekly meetings at Bijuli Bhawan from the start of the New Year.

Additionally, he revealed that he would visit the Karbi Langpi Hydro Electric Project (KLHEP) on January 2 to assess developments at the key power facility in Karbi Anglong district.

Reiterating his commitment to improving Assam’s power infrastructure, Minister Phukan expressed confidence in resolving the smart meter issue and addressing public grievances.