Small tea growers in Upper Assam protest falling leaf prices, demand govt intervention

Dibrugarh, Sept 11: Amid growing distress over plummeting prices of raw tea leaves, small tea growers from across upper Assam staged a protest on Monday, demanding immediate government intervention to ensure fair pricing and long-term sustainability of their livelihoods.

The protest, held in Chabua town, was jointly organised by the North-East Confederation of Small Tea Growers' Associations (NECSTGA) and the Upper Assam Small Tea Planters' Association (UASTPA).

Farmers gathered in large numbers, expressing deep concern over the steady decline in leaf prices, which they say has pushed many small-holders to the brink of financial ruin.

The protest culminated in the submission of a memorandum to the Chief Minister of Assam and the director of North East Tea, via the Chabua Revenue Circle Officer. The growers have urged the State government to introduce a minimum support price (MSP) for raw tea leaves, enforce stricter regulations on bought-leaf factories, and provide financial relief to struggling farmers.

NECSTGA president Diganta Phukan, secretary general Binod Buragohain, and spokesperson Dibyajyoti Hazarika were present at the protest along with UASTPA working president Dambaru Gogoi and general secretary Diganta Hazarika. Other prominent leaders and farmer representatives also joined the demonstration, marking a unified stand against what they described as a systemic crisis in Assam's small tea sector.

"Our voices have long been ignored. The falling prices are not just numbers-they represent starvation, debt, and a loss of dignity for thousands of growers," said NECSTGA secretary general Binod Buragohain.

The small tea sector in Assam supports over 2.5 lakh families. Without urgent intervention, growers warn that the backbone of Assam's tea economy could collapse, leaving lasting socio-economic damage across the region.

The protesters later submitted a memorandum to the executive director-cum-deputy chairman of the Tea Board of India, North East Zone, urging immediate intervention to ensure fair and remunerative prices for green tea leaves. According to the memorandum, small tea growers are currently receiving less than Rs 15 per kilogram for green leaves, significantly below the average cost of production, which they estimate at around Rs 25 per kilogram. Growers emphasized that this unsustainable pricing is threatening their livelihoods and the viability of the small tea sector in the region