Small tea growers in Northeast eye value addition to boost income: NEDFi study

Guwahati, Oct 30: A study on, “Value addition to tea with special reference to the small tea growers of the Northeastern region,” was conducted under NEDFi’s Techno Economic Development Fund (TEDF), a press release said.

The TEDF was initiated by PVSLN Murty, chairman and MD, NEDFi at the behest of the Government of Assam.

The study focuses on the challenges faced by Small Tea Growers (STGs) in the Northeastern region (NER) and examines their efforts to enhance economic potential by transitioning from selling raw green tea leaves to value-added products.

The NER plays a significant role in India’s total tea production, contributing nearly 53%, with Assam being the major contributor. The hilly terrain, fertile alluvial soil and favorable climatic conditions in the NER states support expansive tea gardens renowned for producing high-quality tea. In line with the emergence of STGs at the national level, tea production in the region has also shifted towards the STGs. At present, the NER boasts a notable increase in the number of STGs, contributing significantly to the nation’s tea cultivation, the release said.

“STGs in India, particularly in the Northeastern states, are integral to the local economies. Given the impact of venturing into value-added tea production, select STGs are trying to transition from selling green tea leaves to creating high-value products with an objective to enhance their economic potential.

However, the study revealed that there are multiple challenges which impact them across cultivation, transitioning to organic practices, production, market access, marketing and branding, financial constraints, infrastructural gaps, and policy and regulatory issues,” the release added.

The study report also provides the road map to be adopted for carrying out various interventions along with the short and long-term strategies for strengthening and increasing the economic potential of the STGs in the region.







