Small Tea Growers Association slams state budget for overlooking tea workers' issues

Dibrugarh, Mar 13: The All Assam Small Tea Growers Association (AASTGA) has expressed their disappointment over the recent state budget, stating that the problems of small tea farmers of the state have been overlooked yet again by the BJP government led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"The budget presented by Finance Minister Ajanta Neog in the Assembly on March 10 did not mention the problems of small tea growers. The government has once again ignored the problems of tea farmers while claiming to double the income of farmers in the country," the association's president, Rajen Bora, and in-charge general secretary, Jagat Handique, stated.

They said the ruling government's indifferent attitude towards the rural economy and allied sectors along with the tea growers is regrettable. When the government is working to double the income of farmers, the budget has nothing promising for the small tea farmers, who are faced with various challenges, the leaders said.

The AASTGA, while expressing regret, alleged that the funds allocated in the past have not been used properly and urged the government to avoid the negative policies adopted.

It needs to be mentioned here that a delegation of the association had met with Minister for Industry, Commerce, and Cultural Affairs Bimal Borah at his residence in Tingkhong LAC on March 2 and submitted a memorandum demanding Rs 200 crore for small tea farmers in the current assembly budget session.





By

Staff Reporters