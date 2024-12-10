Sluice gate installation in Bajali: A boon for local farmers

Patacharkuchi, Dec 10: The historic Chikharaita-Sarangpuria wetland in the Patacharkuchi area of Bajali district has become a beacon of hope for farmers in several surrounding villages. Previously, the lack of a proper drainage system had led to the flooding of approximately 4,000 bighas of agricultural land, rendering it uncultivable during the farming season and, at times, for the entire year. This situation caused significant losses for the local farmers.

But now that a sluice gate has been installed on the Kaldia River's bank, where extra water that has been trapped in the fields is being drained out through a channel. On November 18, Cabinet Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass formally opened the newly built sluice gate, which is actually releasing water from a wide area into the Kaldia River.

Notably, with the predicament of the local farmers in mind, Bharat Bhushan Dev Choudhury, the district commissioner of Bajali at the time, and Ranjeet Kumar Dass, the local MLA and cabinet minister, gave the matter careful consideration and arranged two meetings with the local people of the area.

Following the discussion, a technical survey was carried out, and a successful project was created. The plan's objectives were to release the confined water into the Kaldia River and turn the large tract of undeveloped land into an agricultural area.

Overall, 1,24,263 working days had been created under this scheme. On February 8, 2023, the Chikharaita-Sarangpuria Agriculture Project, which is expected to cost Rs 6.50 crore and aims to restore the 4,000 bighas of abandoned land, formally set its foundation stone.

Ranjeet Kumar Dass launched the initiative close to the Sannyasitari temple. The minister assured the farmers that the plan would return them to their former prosperity and that they would once more reap the rewards of bountiful harvests.

A local committee has been tasked with the operation of the sluice gate system. With the current district commissioner, Mridul Kumar Das, and zonal development officer, Chandan Bezbarua, present, the minister ceremoniously cranked the sluice gate's wheel to begin the water drainage process.

Ranjeet Kumar Dass conducted a follow-up inspection of the sluice gate on November 27, following its inauguration on November 18. At that time, the minister gave the locals the assurance that if the system ever fails to work as planned, further action will be done.





