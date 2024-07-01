Sluice gate breakage causes severe flooding threat in Jorhat

Jorhat, July 1: The breakage of the sluice gate at Rangajan and Baghjan has sparked concerns of widespread flooding in Jorhat, as the water level of the Brahmaputra River has risen alarmingly.

According to sources, the river is currently flowing above the danger level, causing panic among local residents.



The unusual rise in the Brahmaputra’s water level this year has already submerged the Nimati Ghat area. Compared to the previous year, the increase in water levels is unprecedented, leading to heightened fears of severe flooding.



Areas such as Teok, Meleng, and Hatishal in Jorhat are particularly at risk. Moreover, the breakage of the Rangajan-Baghjan sluice gate near Hatishal has exacerbated the situation, allowing Brahmaputra's water to flow into the region at a high rate. Large tracts of land are now inundated, posing a significant threat to the local communities and their livelihoods.

