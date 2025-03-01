Skyrocketing fruit prices cast a shadow over Iftar preparations in Dhubri

Dhubri, Mar 1: As the holy month of Ramzan commenced on Saturday, the demand for fruits in Dhubri and its adjoining markets has skyrocketed, leading to a steep surge in prices.

The sharp rise—estimated at 50-60%—has left consumers struggling to afford essential items for Iftar.

Watermelons, a staple during the fasting season, have seen their wholesale price climb to ₹30 per kg, while retail prices have surged to ₹60-70 per kg.

Other popular fruits have also witnessed significant price hikes, with sweet lime (mausambi) now selling for ₹230-250 per kg, pomegranates at ₹220-260 per kg, grapes between ₹120-200 per kg, and bananas at ₹100 per kg. Even chiku (sapota), a seasonal favourite, is priced at ₹80-120 per kg.

The surge in dry fruit prices has added to the burden, with cashew nuts now retailing between ₹1000-1200 per kg. The price inflation has forced many consumers to reduce their fruit purchases, despite their essential role in breaking the fast.

"Ramzan comes once a year and fruits are a must for Iftar. But these skyrocketing prices are making it extremely difficult for common people like us," lamented a local buyer.

Despite the growing public frustration, there has been no intervention from the local administration or food supply department to regulate the soaring rates.

Consumers are urging authorities to take immediate action against price "exploitation", ensuring that the fasting season does not become an additional financial strain on families.

As the holy month unfolds, both traders and consumers remain hopeful that prices will stabilise, ensuring a more affordable and stress-free observance of Ramzan.