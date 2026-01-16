Skepticism grows over January 31 deadline for NH-27 stretch in Dima Hasao

Haflong, Jan 16: Despite assurances by Minister Kaushik Rai that the Sourashtra-Silchar stretch of NH-27 will be opened by January 31, residents here are skeptical that the deadline may be difficult to meet.

While construction work on the Jatinga to Harangajao stretch of NH-27 has progressed significantly, some particular, portions between Miyangkhro and Kapurchera, and near Harangajao, need more time for proper execution, finishing, and safety measures, locals mentioned.

Sources, who preferred to remain anonymous, said that although construction activities are in full swing, completing the remaining work by January 31 appears unrealistic.

Earlier on Nov 22, Barak Valley Development Minister Kaushik Rai announced that the long-pending East–West Corridor will be opened to the public by January 2026.

Rai made the announcement after an extensive inspection of more than 60 km of the corridor, from Balacherra to Mahur, alongside Rajya Sabha MP Kanad Purkayastha and NHIDCL officials.

He highlighted significant progress across key stretches, particularly the Jatinga–Harangajao segment, where construction is now nearing completion.

He added that while two-lane traffic on the new alignment will begin by January 31, 2026, the full four-lane corridor is expected to be completed by April 2026, marking what he described as a “new phase of growth and improved connectivity for the region”.