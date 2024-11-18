Sixth victim of Jiribam abduction found floating in River Barak near Cachar’s Lakhipur

Silchar, Nov 18: Amidst growing protests following the abduction and alleged killing of six people from Jiribam, Manipur, authorities recovered another body from the Barak River at Singerbond in the Lakhipur area of Cachar district on Monday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Mahatta confirmed to The Assam Tribune that the body, identified as that of a woman, is believed to be one of the six individuals abducted by militants during a coordinated attack in the Borobekra sub-division of Jiribam on November 11.

This recovery brings the total number of bodies found in water bodies in the Cachar district to six, matching the number of people reportedly abducted from a relief camp in Jiribam.

When questioned about the final fate of the recovered bodies, SP Mahatta stated that this is still under investigation by Manipur Police. "We are in constant touch with the Manipur Police regarding the ongoing developments," Mahatta said.

Meanwhile, autopsies on the five bodies previously recovered from the Jiri and Barak Rivers over the past few days were completed at the Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH). The hospital’s morgue currently holds 10 bodies, including the six family members who were also abducted by militants on November 11.

The recovery of bodies continues to fuel tensions in the district, which saw a candlelight vigil by the Meitei community residing at the foot of the Khudiram Bose statue in Silchar on Sunday.

Earlier on Sunday, two more bodies, including a woman and a minor, were found floating near Chirighat, about 45 minutes from Silchar. Prior to that, three bodies were discovered near the confluence of the Jiri and Barak rivers on November 15.