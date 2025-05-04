Six years on, no reservoir authority for Subansiri dam despite expert panel’s mandate

Guwahati, May 4: Some of the critical issues concerning the Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project continue to remain unaddressed even as the project is scheduled for commissioning within this month.

The 2019 report of the three-member expert committee, which was the basis for the resumption of work on the project, had recommended the setting up of the Subansiri Independent Integrated Reservoir Management Authority before the commissioning of the dam.

The committee’s report was accepted by the Assam Government, the Arunachal Pradesh Government, the Central Government, and the executing authority NHPC.

Unfortunately, no such reservoir management authority has been set up even after six years of the report.

The committee which was formed by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change as per the National Green Tribunal (NGT) orders in 2017 was categorical about the need to set up the reservoir authority before its commissioning.

“It submitted its report in 2019 – which became the basis for resumption of work on the project after a long gap. As such, the Government of India, the Governments of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, and the NHPC fully endorse the report,” official sources told The Assam Tribune.

The critical importance of the proposed authority should be evident from the thrust put on its diverse aspects by the recommending panel, which it said should be defined to the minutest detail. It also asserted that such an authority was essential to negate the apprehension of a ‘panic release’ of water that can trigger flash floods.

“It is recommended to constitute a Subansiri Independent Integrated Reservoir Management Authority (SIIRMA) or Subansiri River Basin Authority (SRBA) before commissioning of the Subansiri Lower Project (SLP). The constitution, composition, powers and functions of SIIRMA/SRBA shall be well defined to the minutest detail,” the committee had mentioned in its report.

“By constituting SIIRMA/SRBA as well as by developing a user-friendly reservoir operation manual along with well-trained personnel and a decision support system in place, the apprehension of any panic release can be ruled out,” it added.

When asked, a senior NHPC official said the Government of India was supposed to constitute the reservoir authority. “It has not yet been set up, but it can be done before the full commissioning of the project. The matter is under the Union Power Ministry, and it is going to take the required steps soon,” he said.

India’s second-largest hydropower dam, the 2,000-MW Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project’s three units totalling 750 MW, are scheduled for commissioning this month. Full capacity commissioning of the project is expected by March 2026.