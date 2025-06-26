Six-year-old girl raped, murdered in Bokajan, suspect apprehended after attempted escape

Diphu, June 26: In a horrific incident in Bokajan, a six-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered by a youth identified as Ranjit Basumatary alias Babu. The brutal crime has left the local community in shock and grief.

The victim, the daughter of Suraj Purty and Sunita Purty from Amarajan under the Bokajan Police Station in Karbi Anglong, went missing around noon on Monday.

Following a complaint lodged by the child's mother, a search operation was initiated by the police.

Tragically, on Tuesday, the girl's body was discovered in a well located in front of a rented house near her residence. Police suspect she was strangled to death with a piece of cloth, as evident from injury marks found on her neck.

After committing the crime, the accused reportedly threw the child's body into the well and fled the scene.

On Tuesday evening, locals spotted Ranjit hiding in a dense forest. He was apprehended by the public and handed over to the Bokajan police.

In a dramatic turn of events, Ranjit attempted to escape from police custody during the night. The police opened fire and shot him in the leg to prevent his escape.

He is now in custody and receiving medical attention.