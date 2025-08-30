Six nabbed in Rs. 4-lakh Flipkart office burglary in Sonapur

Jorabat, Aug 30: In a swift breakthrough, Sonapur police have arrested six individuals in connection with a sensational burglary at the Flipkart office located near College Gate in Sonapur. The incident took place during the midnight hours of August 26, when miscreants broke into the premises by damaging the office ventilation, forced open a locker, and decamped with Rs 4 lakh in cash along with other valuables.

Following a complaint lodged by Arup Jyoti Sharma, hub incharge of the Flipkart office, a case was registered at Sonapur Police Station under Case No. 142/25, US 305/331(4) BNS.

Within 48 hours of the crime, police apprehended the prime accused, Sanatan Kathar (22) of Nazirakhat, who was previously employed at the Flipkart office as a delivery boy. During interrogation, Kathar confessed to masterminding the theft and disclosed the names of his associates, leading to the arrest of five others involved.

The other five arrested individuals have been identified as, Hemanta Bordoloi (21), Bishwajit Bora (33), Jodumoni Tanti (24), Bishnu Boro (23), and Biku Chetry (20).

During the follow-up operation, police recovered Rs 2,62,950 in cash, two pairs of shoes, a jacket, and a track pant allegedly used during the burglary. Additionally, six mobile handsets and two scooters bearing registration numbers AS 01 GH 1404 and AS 01 GH 6263, used in the commission of the crime, were seized.

All six accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and have been remanded to judicial custody. Police have confirmed that further investigation is underway.





Correspondent