Six-month timeline set for resolution of Assam, Meghalaya & Arunachal border disputes

Guwahati, Nov 10: The settlement of border disputes of Assam with Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh will be expedited following a recent review meeting chaired by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan.

Boundary disputes between Assam and neighboring states have been going on for years, but in recent times, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma started holding talks with his counterparts to resolve the issues. Two agreements have been signed between Assam Meghalaya on March 29, 2023, and between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh on April 20, 2023.

In the recent meeting in Guwahati, the Union Home 3 Secretary reviewed the progress of implementation of both of these agreements. Official sources said it was decided that the respective governments will extend their cooperation in the survey works in six areas of difference on the Assam-Meghalaya border at Tarabari, Gizang, Hahim, Baklapara, Khanapara-Pillangkata, and Ratacherra, would be completed in six months.

The governments of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh also agreed that the survey of 38 disputed villages along the Assam-Arunachal border would also be completed within the next six months.

It was also decided that the regional committees formed to look into the disputes between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh should be activated urgently to complete the task of finalizing the boundaries of 49 villages within an extended period of six months.

It was also suggested by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs that Assam and Meghalaya both should move forward towards reducing the differences in respect of the remaining six areas of difference for which the regional committees have already been constituted by both sides.

The Union Home Secretary expressed satisfaction that both the states have already reached conclusive resolution of the Hahim area of difference and directed that all efforts should be made to complete the works of erection of boundary pillars in the Hahim area by the end of December this year.

Similarly, the Union Home Secretary suggested to complete the erection of boundary pillars in the Kamengabari and Bhalukpung areas of the Assam-Arunachal border where a pilot survey has been completed. It may be mentioned here that Assam also has boundary disputes with Nagaland and Mizoram, and talks are on with the respective state governments at various levels, and the aim is to restore peace along the border areas till the issues are finally resolved.





By-

R Dutta Choudhury